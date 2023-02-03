[287 + Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Phytosterols Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 757 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow about USD 1398 million by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 10.21% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Pharmachem Laboratories, Cargill Inc., Raisio Plc., Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Arboris, and BASF SE amongst others, and others.

What are Phytosterols? How big is the Phytosterols Industry?

Phytosterols Report Coverage & Overview:

Phytosterols are naturally occurring compounds essentially found in plants. Consuming food products based on phytosterols as a part of healthy eating can help reduce bad cholesterol levels. The compound can be found in nuts, whole grains, fruits & vegetables, and cheese made with phytosterols. Various studies have indicated that phytosterols can help prevent diabetes, obesity, and cancer. They are also known as stanol esters, plant sterols, or plant stanols and can be found in external dietary supplements. Oil-extracted free sterols do not dissolve in water but are soluble in alcohol, and relatively insoluble in oil. Over the years, phytosterols have been used extensively in the food segment and marketed as compounds that can lower the LDL cholesterol level, which is known to cause stroke or heart failure.

Global Phytosterols Market: Growth Dynamics

The global phytosterols market is projected to grow owing to the growing population consuming external supplies of vitamins and other supplements. Many diet cultures are not nutritiously rich due to the prevalence of unhealthy food-eating cultures. On average, around one-third of the American population is known to consume fast food periodically and the highest number of people falls in the age group of 20 to 40 years old. In the fiscal year 2021, Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), a multinational fast-food retail chain, was estimated to have earned more than USD 2.8 billion in revenue.

Regular consumption of food content with poor nutritional quality negatively impacts health when consumed regularly and for a long time. However, due to the efforts undertaken by health agencies and government bodies, the rate of awareness of the effect of poor eating habits has resulted in a shift toward accommodating external dietary supplements in every meal. As per a survey conducted for the year 2017-2018, around 58% of US citizens have consumed supplements in the last 30 years.

The global market may face challenges due to the presence of multiple substitutes in the market. As new studies have pointed out, the intensity at which phytosterols help to reduce bad cholesterol levels is relatively low as compared to doctor-prescribed supplements. This is a major reason why people prefer to opt for medical-professional-recommended dietary supplements as they are known to be more effective.

The newer regional markets are expected to provide growth opportunities while strict laws relating to the use of phytosterols may challenge market growth.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 757 million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 1398 million CAGR Growth Rate 10.21% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2030 Key Market Players Pharmachem Laboratories, Cargill Inc., Raisio Plc., Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Arboris, and BASF SE amongst others. Key Segment By Type, By Application, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Phytosterols Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global phytosterols market is segmented based on application, type, and region.

Based on type, the global market is divided into stigmasterol, beta-sitosterol, and campesterol. In 2021, the global market witnessed the highest revenue in the beta-sitosterol segment due to the high application rate of the compound in the pharmaceutical industry as it is used in the treatment of cervical and colon cancer. As per the research report submitted to the National Library of Medicine, the conclusion drawn was that beta-sitosterol had a positive effect against cervical, breast, prostate, and colon cancer. In 2022, more than 150,000 American citizens were diagnosed with colorectal cancer.

Based on application, the global market divisions are supplements, food products, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. The global market was dominated by the food segment in 2021 due to the compound’s ability to be used as a substitute for conventional cholesterol. The segmental growth may further be driven by the growing awareness amongst the population about heart health and its correlation with eating habits. As per research studies, consuming 2 grams of phytosterols can help reduce LDL cholesterol by 8% to 10%. The highest concentration of phytosterols can be found in olive oils, nuts, and vegetables.

The global Phytosterols market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Supplements

Food Products

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

By Type

Stigmasterol

Beta-Sitosterol

Campesterol

Browse the full “Phytosterols Market By Application (Supplements, Food Products, Pharmaceuticals, And Cosmetics), By Type (Stigmasterol, Beta-Sitosterol, And Campesterol), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/phytosterols-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Phytosterols market include –

Pharmachem Laboratories

Cargill Inc.

Raisio Plc.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Arboris

BASF SE

Key Insights from Primary Research:

The global phytosterols market is projected to grow driven by the increasing application of phytosterols in food & beverages.

Based on type segmentation, beta-sitosterol was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

Based on application segmentation, food product was the leading application in 2021

On the basis of region, Europe was the leading revenue generator in 2021

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Phytosterols industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Phytosterols Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Phytosterols Industry?

What segments does the Phytosterols Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Phytosterols Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Type, By Application, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

Europe is projected to lead the global phytosterols market due to the growing population investing in healthy food items and dietary supplements. It is estimated that on average around 50% of the European population incorporates fruits and vegetables in regular meals every day. Growth in North America is projected to be driven by the presence of key players in the US region as well as the high product adoption rate in the pharmaceutical industry. Cargill Inc., a global food corporation firm, is US-based and it generated more than USD 165 billion in revenue as of August 2022, with a year-on-year jump of 23% breaking all records.

Asia-Pacific may register a high CAGR due to changing consumer preferences and inclination toward healthy eating. The increasing number of supplement providers in the regional market may contribute to the growth trajectory.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In April 2021, Lipofoods announced the launch of LIPOPHYTOL, a palm-free phytosterol system

In December 2021, Kensing welcomed Azelis as its strategic food distribution partner for Europe, Asia, and the Middle East

