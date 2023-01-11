According to Facts and Factors, the Global Synthetic Paper Market size is predicted to grow from USD 729.30 Million in 2021 to USD 1216.39 Million by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 8.90% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are PPG Industries Inc., Seiko Epson Corporation, AGFA-Gevaert Group, YUPO Corporation, Arjobex SAS, American Profol Inc., HOP Industries Corporation, Relyco Sales Inc., Transilwrap Company Inc., MDV Papier-Und Kunststoffveredelung GmbH, Cosmo Films Ltd., Neenah Inc., Toyobo Co. Ltd., Hwaseung Industries Co. Ltd., Innovia Flims, NAN YA Plastics Corporation, Valeron Strength Films, and others.

The report analyses the Synthetic Paper market's drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Synthetic Paper market.

The report analyses the Synthetic Paper market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Synthetic Paper market.

Synthetic Paper Market Overview:

Synthetic paper resembles regular paper, but it possesses characteristics more akin to plastic films. Synthetic paper has numerous advantages since it has superior physical and chemical properties to ordinary paper. Synthetic paper is typically made using petroleum derivatives with synthetic resins like polypropylene and polyethylene. The synthetic papers are waste-free during production, organic, and environmentally favorable. Owing to their glossy surface coating, synthetic papers are often used for photo printing because they make colors look enticing. Printing leaflets, posters, and other things like banners on these pages is common practice. These papers have grown in significance as eco-friendly materials.

As per the analysis, the Synthetic Paper market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 8.90% between 2022 and 2028.

between 2022 and 2028. The Synthetic Paper market size was worth around US$ 729.30 Million in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 1216.39 Million by 2028 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. One of the major factors driving the growth of the synthetic paper market is the increasing preference of consumers for eco-friendly and recycled packaging.

By raw materials, the BOPP category dominated the market in 2021.

By application, the printing category dominated the market in 2021.

On the basis of region, The Asia Pacific dominated the synthetic paper market in 2021.

Industry Dynamics

The process of printing pictures for indoor banners, posters, and other photo printing purposes on synthetic paper is likely to drive the growth of the global synthetic paper market. These papers are known to improve the color and aesthetics of photographs. The surge in investments, expansion of manufacturing sectors, use in consumer product packaging, and speedy industrialization have a beneficial effect on the synthetic paper market.

Synthetic paper is increasingly used in various industries, including those that produce food & beverages, transportation, medical products, packaging, and consumer goods. The market benefits from the growing awareness of the use of environmentally friendly products.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global synthetic paper market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market’s main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness.

The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company’s global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

Some of the main players in the global Synthetic Paper market include;

Synthetic Paper Market: Segmentation Analysis

Synthetic Paper Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global synthetic paper market is segregated based on raw materials, application, end-use industry, and region.

Based on raw materials, the market is divided into BOPP, HDPE, PET, and PVC. Among these, the BOPP segment led the market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Based on application, the market is classified into printing, labels & tags, packaging, and others. In 2021, the printing category dominated the application segment in the global market.

Based on end-use, the market is classified into industrial, institutional, and commercial/retail. The industrial end-use segment dominated the market in 2021.

Regional Dominance:

The global synthetic paper market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global market for synthetic papers during the forecast period. There are several reasons behind Asia-Pacific’s growth, including its high economic growth rate and different eating habits, packaging, and printing preferences.

Moreover, the growing population in the region offers a large market for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) products and packaged food & beverages, which is expected to drive growth in the synthetic paper market. The Asia Pacific market growth is also driven by increasing population, rising disposable incomes, industrialization, and urbanization.

Recent Industry Developments:

September 2020: Yupo Corporation has developed “SUPERYUPO Double” (grade: FRBW) for double-sided printing using oil-based inks on paper. As a result of its innovation, “SUPERYUPO Double” retains YUPO’s core characteristics, such as durability, water resistance, and printing suitability, while allowing the use of oil-based ink for paper without needing special synthetic paper ink. In the YUPO GREEN Series, the product is blended with plant-derived biomass resin, which helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 729.30 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 1,216.39 Million CAGR Growth Rate 8.90% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028

The global synthetic paper market is segmented as follows:

