Increasing Technological Advancements In Instant Adhesives Are Set To Propel Their Demand And Thus Contribute To Market Growth

Rockville, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, reveals that the global instant adhesives market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 6.5 billion by the end of 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 9.3% over the next ten years.

Cyanoacrylate adhesives are generally known as instant adhesives. They are room-temperature curing adhesives that are available in a different range of viscosities and are well-known for their reliability and fast bonding features. These high-performance bonding adhesives are available in several types of materials, including polystyrene, plastic, wood, metals, and rubber.

Winning Strategy

Instant adhesives are used at a significant rate across different end-use applications. Moreover, improvements in adhesive technology to provide improved bond strength with various substrate types serve as one of the noticeable drivers for market growth. In addition, manufacturers are putting efforts to meet strict environmental regulations that have been laid down by governments and organizations.

Safety standards, excellent bonding strength, ease of use, fast curing speed, and product quality are some noteworthy features that make these instant adhesives one of the most commonly preferred choices among consumers.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global instant adhesives market is predicted to reach US$ 6.5 billion by 2033-end.

The Canadian market is anticipated to evolve at a significant CAGR of 8.3% through 2033.

The instant adhesives industry is worth US$ 2.7 billion in 2023.

The market is projected to advance at a CAGR of 9.3% through 2033.

Worldwide demand for instant adhesives in Germany is forecasted to progress at a noticeable CAGR of 6.3%.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent manufacturers of instant adhesives are investing at an increased rate in product innovation and advancements.

For instance :

Henkel, in July 2019 announced to invest US$ 45 million for the upgradation of its Salisbury NC adhesive plant which is situated in North America. This newly upgraded facility will encompass a new area for UV acrylic adhesives that are applied for tape & label packaging. This investment aims to strengthen the company’s position in North America which holds around 25% of its entire sale.

Key Companies Profiled

3M Company

Toagosei Co., Ltd.

Chemence Limited

Royal Adhesives & Sealants, LLC

Dymax Corporation

Permabond LLC

Illinois Tool Works Incorporation (ITW)

Franklin International

However, toxicity, odor & whitening, inferior pliability, and impact resistance are some factors that can result in serious skin issues. In addition, the inability of these solutions to adhere to larger areas in a single stroke is projected to create challenges to market growth. However, the extensive use of instant adhesives in domestic operations, precision equipment, musical instruments, the automotive industry, and chemical machinery and equipment is projected to create lucrative growth opportunities in the global market.

Segmentation of Instant Adhesives Industry Research

By Type : Metal Plastic Glass Wood Other Substrates

By Application : Electronics Wood and Veneer Industrial Transportation Others

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



A majority of the market-available adhesives that are used for general purposes are ethyl cyanoacrylate. They are being used at an increased rate owing to their instant bonding effect, even if applied in low volumes. Moreover, these adhesives can penetrate new industry verticals and markets if they are modified by manufacturers according to the demand of end-users.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global instant adhesives market for the period of 2023-2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market on the basis of type (metal, plastics, glass, wood, other substrates) and application (electronics, wood & veneer, industrial, transportation, others), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

