Growing Need for Online Learning Methods Driving Sales of Kids’ Tablets:

Rockville , April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per this latest study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global kids tablets market is predicted to expand rapidly at 14.5% CAGR and reach US$ 55.3 billion by the end of 2033.

Kids’ tablets are small touchscreen handheld devices that are used by children primarily for educational or entertainment purposes. They employ local area networks or wireless Internet. Kids’ tablets aid in the promotion of a child’s cognitive and social development as well as the development of a technological aptitude. They also teach and stimulate the mind.

The main driver propelling product sales growth is the growing acceptance of the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) idea in contemporary schools around the world. Demand for kids’ tablets will be further positively impacted by parents’ strong preference for game-based learning, the quick demand for online learning, and growing knowledge of its advantages, such as the development of essential skills.

Children up to the age of 16 are expected to make up a large portion of North America’s consumer demand. Continuous technological advancements such as smooth touchscreen, connection, and parental control are driving the North American industry.

Followed by North America, Europe holds a significant position in the global kids tablets market. This market domination can be linked to high awareness of digital tools, simple accessibility of cutting-edge kid’s tablets, and increasing awareness about the need for online education platforms. The Asia Pacific market for kids’ tablets is expected to increase rapidly during the forecast period due to the rapid advancements in the education system such as the rising adoption of E-learning methods.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global kids tablets market is valued at US$ 14.2 billion in 2023.

North America currently holds a dominating position in the global market.

SIM-enabled kids’ tablets are widely preferred due to their independent internet connection accessibility.

Introduction of augmented reality in the education system is generating potential opportunities for manufacturers of kids’ tablets.

“Rising technological developments, including various design elements such as an effect tablet body/casing to withstand thrashing, rounded corners, and a scratch-resistant screen are driving market growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in this Report

LogRhythm Inc.

Open Text Corporation

Apple Inc.

ARCHOS

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

CHUWI INNOVATION LIMITED

Dell

Eve Distribution

Acer Inc.

HP Development Company, L.P.

HTC Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Lava International Limited

Lenovo

LG Electronics.

Microsoft

Nokia

Panasonic Corporation

SAMSUNG

Sony Corporation

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

SHARP CORPORATION

Notable Market Developments

Microsoft

Microsoft recently declared that it will work on a new initiative with London-based Kano. This initiative intends to inspire students to construct their personal Windows-based tablet PCs while also assisting in their development of programming skills. A Kano PC kit is available for children aged 6 and up to foster their interest in computer science and software coding. The kit includes a variety of hardware parts. By joining the kit’s components, kids may create a unique Windows 10 tablet.

Apple

Compared to its competitors on the market, the highly popular iPad is more adaptable to a growing child’s evolving requirements in a tablet. Compared to a new iPad Mini or iPad Pro, the entry-level iPad from 2018 has all the advantages, features, and capabilities of an iPad at a more reasonable cost.

The iPad 10.2 is now the best tablet available from Apple, and it offers many features for the price. Despite being a costly buy for kids, the iPad OS is packed with fantastic tools and programmes that adapt nicely to the demands of the young user.

Key Segments of Kids Tablets Industry Research

By Type : Integrated Keyboard Kids Tablets External Keyboard Kids Tablets

By Connectivity : Wi-Fi-enabled SIM-enabled

By RAM Size : Less than 1 GB 1 GB and Above

By Application : Children Under 5 Years Old Children 5 To 10 Years Old Children 10 To 15 Years Old

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global kids tablets market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on type (integrated keyboard kids tablets, external keyboard kids tablets), connectivity (Wi-Fi-enabled, SIM-enabled), RAM size (less than 1 GB, 1 GB and above), and application (children under 5 years old, children 5 to 10 years old, children 10 to 15 years old), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

