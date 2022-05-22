Demand for Medical Equipment to enhance Ethylene Oxide adoption as a Sterilization Agent; expected to reach US$ 47.6 Billion by 2032, Fact.MR Study

Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Analysis by Application (Ethylene Glycol, Ethoxylates, Ethanolamines, Glycol Esters), by End Use Industry (Automotive, Agrochemicals, Food and Beverage, Textile, Personal Care), by Region – Global Forecast 2022-2032

United States, Rockville MD, May 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a recently published Fact.MR report, the global Ethylene Oxide market is projected to grow at a compound annual rate (CAGR) of 4% between 2022 and 2032. The market is expected to reach US$ 47.6 Billion by the end of 2032. The demand for Ethylene Oxide is expected to rise over the forecast period and the market is projected to gain a global market size worth of US$ 32 Billion by the end of 2022.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Demand of Asia Pacific Ethylene Oxide Market”

54 Tables

114 Figures

170 Pages

Markets for ethylene oxide are anticipated to grow in response to the growing demand for PET bottles from the packaging industry. The PET bottle manufacturing industry accounts for over half of the global ethylene oxide production. The global ethylene oxide market is gaining momentum through demand from the personal healthcare and automotive industries.

For Critical Insights on Europe Ethylene Oxide Market, Request a Sample Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7346

Due to heightened health consciousness, the healthcare industry has expanded significantly in the market. Increased funding and investments from public and private organizations to improve those infrastructures, in addition to the increased use of well-equipped medical devices, are expected to drive ethylene oxide demand throughout the forecast period.

What Opportunities for Expansion will Asia Pacific offer in the Future?

Growing Demand for Polyamide Fibers Spurs Ethylene Oxide Adoption

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period for ethylene oxide. It is predicted that the ethylene oxide industry in Asia Pacific will grow over the next few years, mainly because of the increasing demand for textiles by organizations in countries such as Japan, South Korea, India, and China.

According to our forecast, China is expected to increase at a CAGR of 3.5% through 2032. The market for ethylene oxide in the market will continue to grow in response to the increase in demand for polyester fibers in the development of textile industries in this region. Having the largest production of PET resins, this region has further contributed to the demand for ethylene oxide in the market.

To learn more about North America Ethylene Oxide Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7346

Key Segments Covered in the Europe Ethylene Oxide Industry Survey

Ethylene Oxide Market by Application : Ethylene Oxide for manufacturing Ethylene Glycol Ethylene Oxide for manufacturing Ethoxylates Ethylene Oxide for manufacturing Ethanolamine Ethylene Oxide for manufacturing Glycol Ethers Ethylene Oxide for other Applications



Ethylene Oxide Market by End Use Industry : Automotive Agrochemicals Food and Beverage Textiles Personal Care Pharmaceuticals Detergents Other End Use Industries



Competitive Landscape

Collaboration between manufacturers increases output and meets consumer demands, which increases profits and market share. Innovations in technologies and the introduction of new products will make the products more appealing to end users. Increasing production capacity can be achieved through strategic partnerships.

In January 2022, ExxonMobil, and SABIC started operations at Gulf Coast manufacturing facilities. Packaging, construction materials, clothing, agricultural film, and automotive coolants will all be produced in the new facility. This state-of-the-art chemical plant is being built by the firn ahead of schedule and under budget by using our global project execution planning and delivery expertise while maintaining everyone’s safety and health. The firm looks forward to continuing to serve as a good neighbor in the Coasta Bend as they embark on the next chapter of GCGV.

In February 2022, Clariant announced that it has sold a 50% stake in Scientific Design Company (Scientific Design), a producer of “green” ethylene to SABIC. Clariant and SABIC joined forces in a joint venture called Scientific Design. The partnership will be finalised by the middle of this year, dependent on approvals from regulators. In addition to its SynDol catalyst, Scientific Design provides the process technology for dehydrating ethanol to ethylene.

Get Customization on Asia Pacific Ethylene Oxide Market Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7346

Key players in the Latin America Ethylene Oxide Market

BASF SE

China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation (Sinopec)

Clariant

Dow

India Glycols Limited

INEOS

LOTTE Chemical CORPORATION

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV

NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO. LTD

Key Takeaways from Asia Pacific Ethylene Oxide Market Study

With the increasing use of ethylene glycol in antifreeze formulations, the segment is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% until 2032

By end use industry, textiles to register highest adoption, growing at a 4.7% value CAGR

U.S to be a highly opportunistic market, expected to reach a valuation of over US$ 5 Billion in 2032

Market demand in the U.K to reach US$ 2.1 Billion by 2032, with high sales across the automation and manufacturing industry

A booming agrochemicals market to spell wonders for China, expected to document a CAGR of 3.5%

Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Chemical & Materials Domain

Bio-based Surfactants Market Analysis: Growing environmental concern due to the use of hazardous chemicals is propelling the demand for non-toxic and highly biodegradable surfactants. In addition to this, use of bio-based surfactants as wetting agents, emulsifiers, and detergents for application in personal care, and oilfield chemicals is likely to bolster the growth in the market.

Agriculture Container and Tank Cleaning Market Forecast: Increasing risks of chemical or herbicide residues in agriculture container and tank is surging the demand for agriculture container and tank cleaning. Furthermore, the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) is regulating the use of agriculture container and tank cleaning equipment for the application of pesticides. This is likely to create lucrative opportunities for the market.

Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market Sales: Demand for periodic maintenance of heavy equipment and machinery for their efficient operation in various industries is likely to boost industrial cleaning chemicals market. Also, growing awareness about workplace safety is predicted to increase the application of industrial cleaning chemicals.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

Japan Sales Office

4-1-1 Nakano,

9F Nakano Sunplaza

Tokyo, 164-8512

Japan

E: sales@factmr.com