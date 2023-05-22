Fact. MR’s latest report on Nanocrystalline Soft Magnetic Materials Market provides a detailed analysis of growth drivers, market restraints, and emerging trends. It also offers insights into various strategies employed by key market players to gain a competitive edge in the Nanocrystalline Soft Magnetic Materials Market.

Rockville , May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global nanocrystalline soft magnetic materials market is estimated at US$ 6.6 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast years of 2022-2032.

In electric vehicles, such as plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) and battery electric vehicles (BEV), unwanted high-frequency electromagnetic interference (EMI) noise occurs and strains the operations of the computer-controlled self-driving system.

Therefore, demand for solid solutions is on the rise as a consequence of EMI, and this requirement will further surge significantly as silicon devices are being replaced with next-generation semiconductors such as SiC (silicon carbide) and GaN (gallium nitride).

Open designs of EMI chokes are being developed, such as SCHURTER’s new DKIH series, which hold considerable potential in suppressing EMI noise.

On the back of these factors and surging demand for products with high capacity and higher switching frequency, the global nanocrystalline soft magnetic materials market is anticipated to continue to witness growth over the forecast period.

To produce small and lighter power supply electrical circuits for electrical vehicles, nanocrystalline soft magnetic materials have emerged as a choice of material and robust growth in the global electric vehicles industry is set to amplify the demand for nanocrystalline soft magnetic materials during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global NCSMM market is valued at US$ 6.6 billion in 2022

in 2022 The global valuation for NCSMM is anticipated to reach US$ 17.5 billion by 2032-end

by 2032-end APAC tops the global NCSMM market accounting for a major market share

Motors application accounts for the highest share of global sales

North America has a market share of 23.7% in 2022, and it is estimated to value at US$ 1.5 billion in 2022

“Attractive magnetic properties and unique microstructure of nanocrystalline soft magnetic materials have propelled the market’s growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Hitachi Metal

Advanced Technology

VACUUMSCHMELZE

Qingdao Yunlu

China Amorphous Technology

Henan Zhongyue

Foshan Huaxin

Londerful New Material

Orient Group

Bomatec

OJSC MSTATOR

Strategies Driving Market’s Growth

Market goliaths within the nanocrystalline soft magnetic material market have been aligning themselves with new emerging trends in photovoltaic applications, inductive charging, and electric vehicle. Further, players have well maintained their targeted strategic approach through production capacity expansions and numerous product developments.

Segmentation of NCSMM Industry Research Report

By Classification : One Dimensional Two Dimensional Three Dimensional

By Application : Transformers Portable Transmission Distribution Motors 1hp-100hp 101hp-200hp 201hp-1000hp Above 1000hp Inductors Generators

By End-Use Industry : Consumer Electronics & Applications Healthcare Automotive Semiconductor

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global nanocrystalline soft magnetic materials market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of classification (one-dimensional, two-dimensional, and three-dimensional), application (transformers (portable, transmission, and distribution), motors (1hp-100hp, 101hp-200hp, 201hp-1000hp, and above 1000hp), inductors, and generators), end-use industry (consumer electronics & applications, healthcare, automotive, and semiconductor), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

