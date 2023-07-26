Introduction of compact and portable popcorn machines and growth in trend of automation in popcorn processing machines are anticipated to create significant opportunities for companies in the market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global popcorn machine market was valued at US$ 254.4 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 352.0 Mn by 2031. Consumption of popcorn as a healthy snack food is slated to rise steadily worldwide. The trend is fueled by consumers becoming aware of the several health benefits of popcorn. It is a whole grain snack that can be as a good source of fiber.

Consumption of food with high fiber content helps reduce cholesterol, control blood sugar, and improve bowel movements. Additionally, popcorn contains polyphenols, which are good for cardiovascular health. These health benefits are encouraging people to opt for popcorn as a go-to healthy snack in a variety of situations, such as parties and entertainment venues, which, in turn, is fueling adoption of popcorn machines.

Manufacturers in the popcorn machine market are striving to develop easy-to-use food processing equipment to attract customers or end-users. They are also ensuring that the machines are easily available through both online and offline distribution channels in order to bolster market growth. Increase in usage of self-service dispensing technology in popcorn machines is anticipated to accelerate market development.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 254.4 Mn Estimated Value US$ 352.0 Mn Growth Rate – CAGR 3.8% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 185 Pages Market Segmentation By Type, End-use, Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Paragon International, Inc., Cretors & Co., Gold Medal Products Co., Great Northern Popcorn Company, Nostalgia Products LLC, Benchmark USA, Inc., Snappy Popcorn Co., Funtime Popcorn Machines, Cuisinart, Nordic Ware, West Bend company, Roosevelt Popcorn MachinesElectric, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Zebra Technologies

Key Findings of Study

Rise in Demand for Hot Air Poppers

In terms of type, the hot air poppers segment is projected to expand at a significant pace. The segment is lucrative due to high preference for this air popping method in the preparation of healthy snacks. The method also enables the end-user to prepare flavored popcorn, where herbs and spices can be used.

Growth in popularity of gourmet flavored popcorn is positively influencing the segment. The method of cooking popcorn is a significant factor that affects the nutritional and health benefits of popcorn. This factor is likely to strengthen the demand for hot air poppers.

Considerable demand for air-popped popcorn is likely to bolster the preference for hot air poppers. The hot air popping method is also gaining traction at commercial establishments such as movie theaters and amusement parks, as the method is considered healthier than the oil popping one.

Continuous Technological Advancement in Machines Resulting in Energy-efficient and User-friendly Equipment

Rise in installation of automated popcorn production lines in developing countries is projected to augment market value in the next few years. Increase in incorporation of advanced technologies, such as IoT and AI, into next-generation popcorn machines is likely to broaden the market outlook.

Rapid adoption of compact countertop hot air poppers among household users is anticipated to create substantial growth for companies in the market. Introduction of energy-efficient food processing machines among individuals is likely to boost the market.

Key Growth Drivers of Popcorn Machine Market

Increase in awareness about multiple health benefits of eating popcorn is a key factor expected to drive the popcorn machine market. Ease of usage of popcorn machines and short preparation time for popcorn are aspects that are likely to fuel market development in the next few years.

Popcorn machines are becoming more accessible and affordable to individual consumers and small businesses. These trends are expected to broaden the market outlook.

Regional Landscape

North America is projected to account for the leading market share during the forecast period. Significant usage of popcorn machines at entertainment venues and rapid adoption of technologically advanced popcorn machines among commercial as well as household end-users are factors anticipated to propel the market in the region. Surge in popularity of easy-to-cook/prepare healthy snacks in the U.S. is likely to boost the market.

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a robust pace in the near future. High demand for automated dispensing systems and increase in trend of automation of food processing lines are anticipated to offer lucrative business opportunities to companies in the region.

Competition Landscape

Leading players in the global popcorn machine market are focusing on incorporating next-generation technologies and improving their functionalities to stay ahead in the competition.

Prominent companies in the popcorn machine market are

Paragon International, Inc.

Cretors & Co.

Gold Medals Products Co.

Great Northern Popcorn Company

Nostalgia Products LLC

Benchmark USA, Inc.

Snappy Popcorn Co.

Funtime Popcorn Machines

Nordic Ware

West Bend Company

Cuisinart

Segmentation

The global popcorn machine market is segmented based on

Type

Hot Air Poppers

Microwave Popcorn Machine

Stovetop Popcorn Machine

Professional Popcorn Machine

End-use

Household

Commercial

Distribution Channel

Direct

Indirect

Region

North America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

South America

