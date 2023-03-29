Fact. MR’s latest report on Potassium Formate Market provides a detailed analysis of growth drivers, market restraints, and emerging trends. It also offers insights into various strategies employed by key market players to gain a competitive edge in the Potassium Formate Market.

Rockville, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global demand for potassium formate stands at a market valuation of US$ 725.5 million in 2023 and is forecasted to increase steadily at 4.9% CAGR over the next ten years.

The technical method that produces potassium formate comprises a reaction between formic acid and either potassium hydroxide or potassium carbonate. Potassium formate is the potassium salt of formic acid. In its purest form, potassium formate is a crystalline white powder with the chemical name HCOOK or CHKO2.

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023 – 2033 Value Projection (2032) US$ 1.17 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2032) 4.9% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 42 Tables No. of Figures 88 Figures

Key Players of Potassium Formate Market

BASF SE

Gelest Inc.

Cabot Corporation

Dynalene Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Evonik Industries

ADDCON GmbH

Tomiyama Pure Chemical Industries Ltd.

Hangzhou Focus Chemical Co. Ltd.

Hawkins Inc.

Oxea Corporation

Perstorp Specialty Chemicals AB

The global potassium formate market is driven by several factors, including:

Potassium formate is used as a de-icing agent in aviation and road transportation. With the increase in air and road traffic, the demand for de-icing agents such as potassium formate is also rising.

Growing demand for potassium formate in the oil and gas industry: Potassium formate is widely used in the oil and gas industry as a drilling fluid and completion fluid. With the increase in exploration and production activities, the demand for potassium formate in this industry is also increasing.

Rising demand for environmentally friendly de-icing agents: Potassium formate is a more environmentally friendly alternative to other de-icing agents such as sodium chloride and calcium chloride. With the increasing focus on sustainable and eco-friendly practices, the demand for potassium formate as a de-icing agent is expected to grow.

Increasing demand for animal feed: Potassium formate is used as a feed additive for animals, as it helps improve the digestive health of animals and promotes their growth. With the growing demand for animal feed, the demand for potassium formate as a feed additive is also rising.

Growing demand for food preservatives: Potassium formate is used as a preservative in the food industry to extend the shelf life of food products. With the increasing demand for processed and packaged food products, the demand for potassium formate as a preservative is also expected to increase.

Key Market Trends:

The global demand for shale gas is increasing, which is driving the demand for drilling fluids and completion fluids, such as potassium formate. This trend is expected to continue in the coming years, especially in regions with significant shale gas reserves.

Surge in demand for animal feed is witnessed due to the growing global population and increasing demand for animal-based products. Potassium formate is used as a feed additive for animals, and this trend is expected to continue, especially in regions with large animal farming industries.

Potassium formate is finding new applications in various industries such as leather tanning, textile processing, and cementing fluids. This trend is expected to continue as new applications for potassium formate are discovered.

More efficient and cost-effective production processes are being adopted for potassium formate. This is expected to increase the availability of potassium formate and reduce its production costs.

Restraints:

The global potassium formate market also faces several restraints, including:

Potassium formate is more expensive than other de-icing agents such as sodium chloride and calcium chloride. This can limit its adoption in some industries, especially in regions where cost is a significant factor.

The raw materials required for the production of potassium formate are not readily available in all regions. This can lead to supply chain disruptions and increase the cost of production.

The production and use of potassium formate are subject to stringent regulations, especially in the food industry. This can limit its adoption in some applications and increase the cost of compliance.

Recent Market Developments:

The global potassium formate market is highly competitive, with several major players competing for market share.

Many leading companies in the market are focusing on various strategies such as product innovation, partnerships, collaborations, and mergers & acquisitions to strengthen their market position and expand their customer base.

For instance, In September 2022, OCOchem developed novel electrochemical technologies and the company has been awarded an extension of US $ 1.1 Mn to manufacture a non-corrosive deicer for the United States army equipment.

Evonik, a leading German specialty chemicals manufacturer, acquired Porocel, a chemical company, for US$ 210 million in August 2020. This acquisition was done to accelerate Evonik’s catalyst business by using Porocel’s expertise and production facilities.

Key Segments of Potassium Formate Industry Research

By Delivery Form : Dry Solid/Non-Caking Powder Brine Solutions <75% >75%

By Application : De-icing Drilling Fluids Heat Transfer Fluids Anti-freeze Agricultural Products Lubricants & Greases Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



