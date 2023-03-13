China is predicted to witness a CAGR of 6.4% through 2033 in sales of pulses. Rise in the population of vegans is major contributor toward the growth of the pulses market as pulses are considered to be a vegetarian alternative to the animal based protein

NEWARK, Del, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FMI finds the overall demand for pulses around the world growing at a promising 4.9% annually, which is anticipated to continue until 2033. The global pulses market valuation is projected to reach US$ 122,891.9 million by the end of the year 2033.

Since pulses are a staple diet across several developing regions, governments are extending financial support and other incentives to increase their production. Countries have implemented various food programs aimed at boosting pulse production in recent years as well.

Growth is underpinned by rising urbanization, surging disposable incomes, and high demand for healthy ready-to-eat, and processed foods. In addition, the concentration of a large population base across India and China is accelerating the need for nutritious food, prompting them to increase overall pulse production.

Pulses help reduce cholesterol and triglyceride levels within the human body. Due to this, they are extensively consumed across the world. A slight deceleration was anticipated in the short run due to the coronavirus pandemic. In spite of a slight deceleration due to COVID-19, growth prospects remain largely optimistic.

As concerns over excessive meat consumption on human health dawn on consumers, they are seeking healthier alternatives. Resultantly, the market for pulses is witnessing a notable upsurge nowadays. Furthermore, the trend of healthy eating has augmented, with consumers hoping to strengthen their immunity by eating fiber, nutrient, and vitamin-rich foodstuffs. Therefore, growth prospects of the global pulses market appear largely optimistic throughout the 2023-2033 assessment period.

Key Takeaways from the Pulses Market Study Report

The United States pulses market is projected to grow at an annual rate of 3.7% over the next ten years. By following this growth rate, it is expected to reach an overall valuation of US$ 4,473.2 million by the end of the year 2033.

In the European region, Germany is the leading region for business in pulses that is projected to grow at a 2.7% rate throw 2033. Meanwhile, the United Kingdom and Spain are expected to witness a higher rate of 3.1% and 4.1% respectively, over these years.

On the other hand, China is a very lucrative region nowadays for sales of pulses, which may register a CAGR of 6.4% until 2033.

Based on different forms of pulses, the pulse flour segment holds a higher potential for growth in the coming days. This segment is further projected to progress at an annual rate of 4% during the forecast years.

High consumption of pulses is likely to be in the whole form, given the higher need for good quality nutrition in countries suffering from severe hunger and malnutrition. This is largely expected to occur throughout the Middle East and Africa.

Competitive Landscape for the Pulses Market

Nestle SA, Groupe Danone, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (RB), Abbott Laboratories Inc., Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd, Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd., Coca-Cola Co, General Mills Inc., Blue Diamond Growers, Kikkoman Corporation, Dr. Schär AG/SpA, Lactalis Groupe, Valio Oy, Post Holdings Inc., and Monde Nissin Corp. among others are some of the major players in the global pulses market.

Market players can face stiff competition from alternative protein sources such as soybeans, hemp, flax, nuts, and oilseed. In most countries, the price of pulses is also phenomenally high limiting their consumption, particularly in developing economies.

This is generally attributed to the presence of interim entities who seek to profit from the pulses trade and commerce. However, nowadays, consumers rely on platforms such as Big Basket, Amazon, and Grofers to purchase pulses. Moreover, e-commerce channels, despite the significant presence of conventional retail outlets, are largely sustaining growth.

Key segments

By Product Type:

Dry Beans

Lentils

Faba Beans

Dry Peas

Chickpeas

Cowpeas

Bambara Beans

Pigeon Peas

Vetches

Others

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Form:

Whole Pulses

Flour Pulses

Split Pulses

By End Use Application:

Business to Business Food & Beverage Industry Pharmaceutical Industry Cosmetic Industry Nutraceutical Industry Animal Feed Industry

Household Retail Store-based Retail

Hypermarkets or Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Mass Grocery Retailers

Wholesale Stores

Departmental Stores

Food & Drink Specialty Stores

Other Retail Forums Online (e-commerce)

Food Service (HoReCa)

Institutional (Schools, Universities, etc.)

Others

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Pulses Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

