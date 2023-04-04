Easier, Safer and Efficient Movement Small Robotic Arms in Compact Places to Increase its Demand in Future

Rockville , April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global small robotic arms market is estimated to exceed US$ 13,264.0 Million by the end of 2023, by growing at an impressive CAGR of 8.9% over the assessment period of 2023-2033 .

An electromechanical actuator that manipulates materials is known as a robotic arm. Some of the most popular uses for robotic arms are handling assembly and welding. They are widely utilized in the industrial and metalworking sectors, as well as in the automation of laboratories.

Small robotic arms are a type of robotic arm that can be specially designed for small payloads. It performs a similar function as the robotic arms only for small payloads. It is classified into 3 basic types that are pneumatic, hydraulic, and electric small robotic arms.

East Asia region is expected to dominate the global market in 2023 and is expected to continue doing so in the coming years. This growth can be augmented and attributed to increased investment by industry players in developing countries like China, Japan, and India.

Key Takeaways from Study

Global small robotic arms market is poised to reach the valuation of US$ 31,113.8 Million by the end of 2033.

The global small robotic arms market witnessed a healthy CAGR of 6.8% during 2018 to 2022.

By end use industry segment, oil and gas is likely to account for 14.2% of revenue share by obtaining a valuation of US$ 1,883.5Million in 2023.

North America region is expected to register a CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period, as it will be valued at US$ 2,414.0 Million by 2023 end.

Under payload segment, 4-8 kg small robotic arms is estimated to account for approximately a 32.3% share of aftermarket sub-segment in 2023.

“The mounting demand for compact small robotic arms for repetitive actions in factories will increase in near future” says a Fact.MR analyst

Market Development

A robust electronics manufacturing base coupled with rapid industrialization has increased the demand for small robotic arms for a variety of applications. Moreover, the increasing adoption of automation technology across multiple industries is expected to drive the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

Hence, the key players should focus on shifting towards more advanced products and launching them in the market at an affordable rate. Also, they should opt for other marketing strategies like collaborations, mergers, etc to establish themselves in the market.

Segmentation of Small Robotic Arm Industry Research

By Payload : Up to 4 kg 4-8 kg 8-12 kg above 12 kg

By Axes : 4 Axis and less 5 Axis 6 Axis and Above

By Type : Electric Pneumatic Hydraulic

By End-Use Industry : Aerospace and Defense Automotive Chemicals & Materials Electrical & Electronics Food and Beverage Healthcare Mining & Oil & Gas Retail & e-Commerce Logistics & Warehousing Packaging Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia and Oceania Middle East & Africa



