Surging demand for different types of intimate care products among working women’s drives the market demand
Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global women’s intimate care market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2031. As per the report published by Transparency Market Research, a valuation of US$ 45.84 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for women’s intimate care is expected to close at US$ 31.0 billion.
Growing awareness about intimate care products through social media and easy availability of intimate care products on e-commerce websites are boosting the demand for various women’s’ intimate care products.
Surging demand for different types of intimate care products can be ascribed to the rise in awareness about hygiene and the increase in income of women’s. Growth in the working women’s’ population is anticipated to propel the demand for different intimate care products.
Increasing demand for natural and organic products. Consumers are increasingly seeking alternatives to traditional intimate care items that contain synthetic chemicals and fragrances. Encourages manufacturers to offer a large portfolio of intimate care products across the globe.
The increasing economic growth has led to higher purchasing power and disposable income, which further leads to a rise in demand for premium products among users
Market Snapshot:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Market Revenue
|US$ 28.20 Bn
|Estimated Value
|US$ 45.84 Bn
|Growth Rate – CAGR
|5.0%
|Forecast Period
|2022-2031
|No. of Pages
|374 Pages
|Market Segmentation
|By Product Type, Age Group, Price, User Type, Distribution Channel
|Regions Covered
|North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa
|Companies Covered
|Procter & Gamble Co., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Unicharm Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Edgewell Personal Care, Elif Cosmetics Ltd., Nölken Hygiene Products Gmbh, Zeta Farmaceutici S.p.A., Emilia Personal Care, Ciaga, Nua Woman, The Himalaya Drug Company, TZMO SA (Torunskie Zaklady Materialow Opatrunkowych S.A.), Kao Corporation, BODYWISEUK
Key Takeaways from the Market Study
- As of 2022, the women’s’s intimate care market was valued at US$ 29.6 billion
- By product type, the intimate wash segment is expected to generate high revenue during the forecast period.
- Based on age group, the 26 – 40 years segment accounts for the highest market share
- Based on user type, the women’s with child segment is expected to hold major share of the market during the forecast period. Women’s with child/children prefer to use more number of hygiene products to remain healthy.
Women’s Intimate Care Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers
- Increasing government initiatives to spread awareness about intimate care hygiene and the rise in demand for organic intimate care products are creating lucrative opportunities for manufacturers of women’s’s intimate care market
- The demand for natural and organic intimate care products is increasing as they are safer and gentler on the skin, reducing the risk of irritations and allergic reactions.
Women’s Intimate Care Market – Regional Analysis
- Asia Pacific is projected to hold a major share of the global women’s’s intimate care market during the forecast period due to the economic development in countries such as China and India; and the rise in the working women’s population. An increase in awareness regarding hygiene has also contributed to the growth in demand for women’s’s intimate care products in the region.
- North America is anticipated to account for a high market share in the women’s’s intimate care market during the forecast period. Availability of a wide range of products such as sanitary pads, tampons, liners, intimate washes, and wipes. There is also a growing demand for natural and organic products in this region.
Competitive Landscape
The women’s intimate care market is fragmented, with the presence of several players. Competition is expected to intensify in the next few years due to the entry of various local players striving to manufacture the best products for intimate hygiene. Women’s’s intimate care product companies are also focusing on the ingredient side along with new developments.
- Procter & Gamble Co.
- Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
- Unicharm Corporation
- Kimberly-Clark Corporation
- Edgewell Personal Care
- Elif Cosmetics Ltd.
- Nölken Hygiene Products Gmbh
- Zeta Farmaceutici S.p.A.
- Emilia Personal Care
- Ciaga
- Nua Woman
- The Himalaya Drug Company
- TZMO SA (Torunskie Zaklady Materialow Opatrunkowych S.A.)
- Kao Corporation
- BODYWISEUK
Key Developments in the Women’s‘s Intimate Care Market
- P&G, the maker of Always and Tampax brands, has been focused on product innovation and sustainability. They introduced eco-friendly and organic menstrual products to cater to environmentally conscious consumers.
- Kimberly-Clark, known for the Kotex brand, has been investing in research and development to create advanced period care products. They have introduced thinner, more absorbent, and comfortable pads and tampons.
- Edgewell, the company behind the Playtex brand, has been expanding its product portfolio to include a variety of feminine care products, including pads, liners, and tampons.
- The Honest Company offers a range of natural and organic personal care products, including feminine care items. They have been emphasizing ingredient transparency and eco-friendly packaging.
- Organyc focuses on organic and eco-friendly feminine care products, including pads, tampons, and liners. They have been working to provide safer and sustainable options for women’s.
Women’s Intimate Care Market – Key Segments
Product Type
- Intimate Wash
- Liners
- Oils
- Masks
- Moisturizers & Creams
- Hair Removal
- Razors
- Wax
- Depilatories
- Powder
- Wipes
- Gels
- Foams
- Exfoliants
- Mousse
- Mists
- Sprays
- Others (E-products, etc.)
Age Group
- 12-19 Years
- 20-25 Years
- 26-40 Years
- 41-50 Years
- 51 and Above
Price
- Low
- Medium
- High
User Type
- Women’s with Child
- Women’s with no Child
Distribution Channel
- Online
- Company-owned websites
- E-commerce websites
- Offline
- Hypermarket/Supermarkets
- Pharmacy
- Beauty Salon
- Others
Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South America
