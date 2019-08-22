Demand Gen Report Unveils Winners of 3rd Annual B2B Innovator Awards

35 B2B Executives Recognized For Their Innovation In Account Targeting, Technology, Content & Campaigns, Buyer Centricity & More
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, N.J., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Demand Gen Report has announced the winners of its third-annual B2B Innovator Awards, which recognize some of the most progressive marketing and sales practitioners who are pushing the envelope to effectively engage prospective customers and meet their buyer needs.
Garnering more than 100 nominations from B2B executives across verticals, the Demand Gen Report team assessed and selected 35 final winners in 12 categories. These winners were acknowledged for thinking outside of the box and for helping to develop and foster innovative concepts and strategies for their organizations and the B2B industry at large.
All 35 winners are featured in the B2B Innovator Awards special report, and were recognized during a special ceremony at the B2B Sales & Marketing Exchange on Aug. 13, 2019 in Boston, Mass.
In addition to the original 12 categories, Demand Gen Report gave the B2B community an opportunity to vote for five “Innovators Of The Year,” and received more than 5,600 overall votes for this additional category. The five winners with the most votes were:
- Kathy Mammon, INTTRA by E2open
- Brian Giese, True Influence
- Aleksandra Panyukhina, SEMrush
- Kelsi Doran, Cisco
- Paul Logue, SAP
“We are excited to watch the B2B Innovator Awards continue to gain momentum within the B2B community,” said Andrew Gaffney, President of G3 Communications, a digital media firm and publisher of Demand Gen Report. “This year’s nominations included an extremely diverse and talented lot of professionals. We are so impressed by the range of experience and expertise among the 35 winners and thrilled that this year, we had a chance to honor them in person at the B2B Sales & Marketing Exchange. The B2B community members also continue to inspire us with their level of engagement and support for one another. We received more than 5,000 votes to help us select the Innovators of the Year!”
The complete list of winners includes:
Generation Z Trailblazers
- Julian Lina, Fond
- Lisa Arnold, Stein IAS
- Sarah Schreiner, ADP
Marketing Mentors
- Ed Rusch, Command Alkon
- Paul Green, Extreme Networks
- Jim D’Arcangelo, MomentFeed
B2B Technologists
- Paul Logue, SAP
- Jessica Cross, RollWorks
- Lisa Pagliaro, MSC Industrial Supply
Vertical Virtuosos
- Daniel Englebretson, Phononic
- Sara Brunswick, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise
- Nicole Kingsley Brunner, Manning & Napier
SMB Maestros
- Ben Ard, Weave
- Brian Vass, Paycor
- Carey Straetz, SurePayroll
Data Scientists & Operations Optimizers
- Jes Hagen, ExtraHop Networks
- Anne Wang, FireEye
- Brooke Andrus, WebPT
Content, Creative & Execution
- Meg Hoyecki, SOC Telemed
- Kelsi Doran, Cisco
- Kellie Vahlsing, OSIsoft
C-Suite Strategy
- Peter Evans, Optiv
- Kevin Iaquinto, JDA Software
- Brian Giese, True Influence
Account Targeting & Strategy
- Braiden Ludtka, ExtraHop Networks
- Barry Smith, Equinix
- Kathy Mammon, INTTRA by E2open
Buyer-Focused Marketers
- David Fortino, NetLine Corporation
- Polly Leonard, U.S. Cellular
Sales Drivers
- Bharath Ram Srinivasan, HPE
- Kelly Skelton, Cisco
- Neil Walker, PFU (EMEA) Limited
B2B Vanguards
- Aleksandra Panyukhina, SEMrush
- Amy Barone, Splash
- Beth Elkin, JDA Software
More on each winner can be found in the complete 2019 B2B Innovator Awards special report.
