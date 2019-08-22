Breaking News
Demand Gen Report Unveils Winners of 3rd Annual B2B Innovator Awards

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

35 B2B Executives Recognized For Their Innovation In Account Targeting, Technology, Content & Campaigns, Buyer Centricity & More

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, N.J., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Demand Gen Report has announced the winners of its third-annual B2B Innovator Awards, which recognize some of the most progressive marketing and sales practitioners who are pushing the envelope to effectively engage prospective customers and meet their buyer needs.

Garnering more than 100 nominations from B2B executives across verticals, the Demand Gen Report team assessed and selected 35 final winners in 12 categories. These winners were acknowledged for thinking outside of the box and for helping to develop and foster innovative concepts and strategies for their organizations and the B2B industry at large.

All 35 winners are featured in the B2B Innovator Awards special report, and were recognized during a special ceremony at the B2B Sales & Marketing Exchange on Aug. 13, 2019 in Boston, Mass.

In addition to the original 12 categories, Demand Gen Report gave the B2B community an opportunity to vote for five “Innovators Of The Year,” and received more than 5,600 overall votes for this additional category. The five winners with the most votes were:

  • Kathy Mammon, INTTRA by E2open
  • Brian Giese, True Influence
  • Aleksandra Panyukhina, SEMrush
  • Kelsi Doran, Cisco
  • Paul Logue, SAP

“We are excited to watch the B2B Innovator Awards continue to gain momentum within the B2B community,” said Andrew Gaffney, President of G3 Communications, a digital media firm and publisher of Demand Gen Report. “This year’s nominations included an extremely diverse and talented lot of professionals. We are so impressed by the range of experience and expertise among the 35 winners and thrilled that this year, we had a chance to honor them in person at the B2B Sales & Marketing Exchange. The B2B community members also continue to inspire us with their level of engagement and support for one another. We received more than 5,000 votes to help us select the Innovators of the Year!”

The complete list of winners includes:

Generation Z Trailblazers

  • Julian Lina, Fond
  • Lisa Arnold, Stein IAS
  • Sarah Schreiner, ADP

Marketing Mentors

  • Ed Rusch, Command Alkon
  • Paul Green, Extreme Networks
  • Jim D’Arcangelo, MomentFeed

B2B Technologists

  • Paul Logue, SAP
  • Jessica Cross, RollWorks
  • Lisa Pagliaro, MSC Industrial Supply

Vertical Virtuosos

  • Daniel Englebretson, Phononic
  • Sara Brunswick, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise
  • Nicole Kingsley Brunner, Manning & Napier

SMB Maestros

  • Ben Ard, Weave
  • Brian Vass, Paycor
  • Carey Straetz, SurePayroll

Data Scientists & Operations Optimizers

  • Jes Hagen, ExtraHop Networks
  • Anne Wang, FireEye
  • Brooke Andrus, WebPT

Content, Creative & Execution

  • Meg Hoyecki, SOC Telemed
  • Kelsi Doran, Cisco
  • Kellie Vahlsing, OSIsoft

C-Suite Strategy

  • Peter Evans, Optiv
  • Kevin Iaquinto, JDA Software
  • Brian Giese, True Influence

Account Targeting & Strategy

  • Braiden Ludtka, ExtraHop Networks
  • Barry Smith, Equinix
  • Kathy Mammon, INTTRA by E2open

Buyer-Focused Marketers

  • David Fortino, NetLine Corporation
  • Polly Leonard, U.S. Cellular

Sales Drivers

  • Bharath Ram Srinivasan, HPE
  • Kelly Skelton, Cisco
  • Neil Walker, PFU (EMEA) Limited

B2B Vanguards

  • Aleksandra Panyukhina, SEMrush
  • Amy Barone, Splash
  • Beth Elkin, JDA Software

More on each winner can be found in the complete 2019 B2B Innovator Awards special report.

About Demand Gen Report
Demand Gen Report, a G3 Communications brand, is a targeted online publication that uncovers the strategies and solutions that help companies better align their sales and marketing organizations, and ultimately, drive growth. A key component of the publication’s editorial coverage focuses on the sales and marketing automation tools that enable companies to better measure and manage their multi-channel demand generation efforts.

About B2B Sales & Marketing Exchange
Hosted by Demand Gen Report and ABM In Action in partnership with Terminus and The Pedowitz Group, the B2B Sales & Marketing Exchange (#B2BSMX) is an educational event that unites FlipMyFunnel, REVTalks™ and the Demand Gen Summit—three successful programs targeting transformational approaches to customer engagement and revenue creation for B2B organizations—under one roof. This year’s event took place at the Encore Resort & Casino in Boston Harbor, August 12-13, 2019.

About G3 Communications
G3 Communications is a digital media firm specializing in B2B marketing. With an expertise in publishing content across traditional and emerging channels, G3’s brands include Demand Gen Report, ABM In Action, Retail TouchPoints, Channel Marketer Report and Content4Demand.

G3 Communications is also the producer of the annual B2B Marketing Exchange (#B2BMX), which is hosted by Demand Gen Report, ABM In Action and Channel Marketer Report. B2BMX will take place at the Hyatt Regency in Scottsdale, Ariz. from February 24 – 26, 2020, and will include six targeted, educational tracks focused on content marketing, demand generation, account-based marketing, channel marketing, marketing strategy and sales enablement.

Contact:
Sheri Butts
[email protected]
O: 201.257.8528 x248
C: 973.842.7961

