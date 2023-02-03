The Anti-infective Agents Market Will Rise As A Result of Factors Including the Rising Prevalence of Infectious Disorders and Antimicrobial Resistance to Already Available Anti-Infective Drugs

Rockville, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In fiscal year 2022, the market for anti-infective drugs is projected to be valued at US$ 141 Billion, up from US$ 136 Billion in fiscal year 2021. The market is anticipated to increase at a 3.3% CAGR from 2022 to 2032, reaching a value of US$ 195.8 Billion by the end of 2033.

The approval of new medications is also projected to spur market expansion throughout the forecast period. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), for instance, approved drugs like Zepatier by Merck, which treats adult patients with chronic Hepatitis C virus (HCV) genotypes 1 or 4 infections, and Descovy by Gilead, which treats HIV-1 infection, in 2016. These developments will lead to a larger need for anti-infective drugs from 2022 to 2032.

Fact.MR estimates predict that the market will grow as a consequence of factors such the increased prevalence of infectious diseases and antimicrobial resistance to anti-infective medications that are currently on the market. A few other factors that are projected to assist development include growing health consciousness, knowledge of the accessibility of diagnostics for infectious diseases, and preventive hazards associated with early identification.

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2022 – 2032 Value Projection (2032) US$ 195.8 Billion Growth Rate (2022-2032) 3.3% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 48 Tables



Key Takeaways from the Market Study

During the historical period of 2017-2021, the anti-infective agents market grew at a CAGR of 2.2%.

The global anti-infective agents market is predicted to rise with a steady 3.3% CAGR during 2022-2032.

The global anti-infective agents market is currently worth more than US$ 136 Billion.

By 2032, the global anti-infective agents market is projected to reach a market size of US$ 195.8 Bn.

The anti-viral segment by product type is going to occupy a 61% global market share in 2022.

The oral-route application segment will be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period with a 3.4% CAGR.

The North American region is predicted to grow with a steady CAGR of 4% during 2022-2032.

The APAC anti-infective agents market is expected to grow with a steady CAGR of 3.1% during 2022-2032.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the top companies in the anti-infective agents market are Novartis AG, Sanofi SA, Pfizer Inc.; Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.; Alembic Pharmaceuticals; Mankind Pharma; Merck & Co., Inc.; Bayer AG; Gilead Sciences; and GSK.

In January 2022, Alembic Pharmaceuticals received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its investigational new drug application (ANDA) for Doxycycline Hyclate Delayed-Release Tablets. Doxycycline Hyclate Delayed-Release Tablets’ main objective is to stop the spread of bacteria that are resistant to medicines.

In April 2022, Novartis declared the adoption of a new organizational structure and operational strategy. These adjustments are made to support the company’s goals of innovation, growth, and productivity as a specialized pharmaceuticals company during the next 10 years.

In January 2022, Mankind Pharma debuted Savior Mankind, a division focused on injectables that save lives. Its medications cover a wide range from anti-infectives to stroke and trauma treatment.

Prominent Stakeholders

Novartis AG

Sanofi SA

Pfizer Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals

Mankind Pharma,

Merck & Co. Inc.

Bayer AG

Gilead Sciences

GSK

Key Segments Covered in the Anti-Infective Agents Market Report

By Type: Anti-Viral Anti-Fungal Anti-Bacterial

By Range: Narrow-Spectrum Broad-Spectrum

By Route of Administration: IV Oral Topical Others

By Indication: HIV Tuberculosis Respiratory Infection Pneumonia Others

By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies E-Commerce Others

By Region: North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



However, the prospective growth of the study market is constrained by the emergence of anti-infective drug resistance and its detrimental consequences, as well as a shortage of resources in healthcare facilities, particularly in emerging nations. Due to the high price of anti-infective treatments, the demand for the items in this market is also decreasing. Additionally, inconsistent reimbursement policies in different nations are preventing a smooth global expansion of the anti-infective business.

More Valuable Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the anti-infective agents market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of anti-infective agents market type (anti-viral, anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, and others), range (narrow spectrum and broad spectrum), route of administration (IV, oral, topical, and others) indication (HIV, tuberculosis, respiratory infection, pneumonia, and others) and distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, specialty pharmacies, e-commerce, and others) and regions.

