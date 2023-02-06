According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, During the forecast period, North America is expected to have the largest share of the global market.

Farmington, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Demand Side Platform Market Size Was Valued At USD 16.94 Billion In 2021. The Market Is Projected To Grow From USD 20.77 Billion In 2022 To USD 92.12 Billion By 2029, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 23.7% During The Forecast Period. The COVID-19 pandemic has been shocking and has never happened before. Demand for demand-side platforms has been higher than expected in all areas compared to what it was before the pandemic. Our research shows that the global market will grow by 21.8% more in 2020 than it did in 2019.

In the scope, we looked at demand-side solutions from large companies like Amazon.com, Adobe, The Trade Desk, MediaMath, and SmartyAds, among others.

Demand Side Platform, or DSP, is software that lets advertisers buy advertising space for ad inventory. Agencies and trade desks use this software platform to buy advertising space through a real-time bidding system and an ad exchange.

Request Sample Copy of Report “ Demand Side Platform Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, Covid-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Competition and Forecasts 2022 to 2030 ”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Recent Developments:

In June 2022: Basis Technologies released a data visualization solution, Data Canvas, to automate reporting in advertising. Data Canvas aids organizations available in the Basis media automation platform, reducing manual tasks in sharing and building client reports and dashboards.

Basis Technologies released a data visualization solution, Data Canvas, to automate reporting in advertising. Data Canvas aids organizations available in the Basis media automation platform, reducing manual tasks in sharing and building client reports and dashboards. In July 2022: SmartyAds partnered with SQUID, a news feed company. With this collaboration, SmartyAds enables advertisers to expand their reach and address audiences, including the tech-savvy youth. SQUID helps SmartyAds in offering news in local languages and broadcasting it through various digital channels.

Segment Overview

Type Insights

Service done or taken care of DSP gets the most money from the market because advertisers like it and it has a lot of ways to advertise. In full/managed service DSP, a third party, like an agency, runs and manages the whole campaign with the help of their media strategists to reach the right people.

Channel Insights

The video segment is likely to get the most market share because more people are using CTV ads to reach a large number of customers. Advertisers can reach their goals by using video ads to increase brand awareness, change how people feel about the brand, and reach new customers. Also, COVID-19 has made more people stay at home and moved viewers from linear to CTV and Over-the-Top (OTT) platforms. More people now want to use DSPs because of this. EMI Research Solutions says that by 2020, there will be 117.2 million more people in Latin America who use OTT subscription services every month.

Regional Outlook:

During the time frame of the forecast, the most money is expected to come from North America. More money is being spent on programmatic ads, which is making the market in the area grow. eMarketer says that by 2020, programmatic technology will be used for about 85% of digital display advertising spending in the U.S. Also, market vendors are putting a lot of work into updating their software for the demand-side platform with new technologies. Big names from all kinds of industries are moving to the area, and demand-side platform software is used a lot. Also, a lot of big and small regional advertisers use demand-side platforms for short-term campaigns to build brand awareness and improve performance.

Asia-Pacific is expected to have the highest CAGR during the time frame of the forecast. Market players in the region are focused on expanding their geographic reach by giving developing countries access to more advanced demand side platforms. There are a lot of smartphones in the area, which is what drives the market. Also, using advertising methods like programmatic advertising and device marketing is likely to help the area’s long-term growth.

Buy this Premium Research Report@

https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/248491/?Mode=PM

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 23.7% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2022 USD 20.77 Billion By Type Full/Managed Service, Self Service, Others By Channel Video, Display, Mobile, Others By Companies Basis Technologies (U.S.), Alphabet Inc. (U.S.), com, Inc. (U.S.), Adobe Inc. (U.S.), The TradeDesk, Inc. (U.S.), MediaMath Inc. (U.S.), Adform (Denmark), Xandr (Microsoft) (U.S.), SmartyAds (U.S.), Gourmet Ads (Australia) Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Latest Trends:

Most of the time, ads with a lot of impact are seen in video. Marketers are using DSPs to automate the process of buying digital video ads so that they can be sent to more places. It helps people get more involved on social and digital channels, educates the audience, and gives businesses a new way to reach customers.

Also, mobile gaming and home entertainment in any form give demand-side platform providers a chance to reach new audiences that aren’t going anywhere. Marketers use DSPs for gaming ad networks. The way mobile games work has changed, so advertisers can now focus on digital ads.

Driving Factors:

Platforms like CTV and OTT are very important to how they do things because they help them reach a specific audience and market to devices, which are two new ways to advertise. They help you reach more customers and the right people. CTV display ads are very popular because of how quickly video streaming on OTT platforms like YouTube TV, Apple TV+, and Netflix is growing. For example, in the U.S., streaming income grew by 41.2% in 2020.

Businesses can use these channels to promote their brands, and demand side platforms give them full control over their ad campaigns and more ways to reach customers. Video ads are also very personal and interesting, which helps marketers reach their goals faster.

Restraining Factors:

People who shop online are facing a new risk: ads that aren’t what they seem to be. Consumers see millions of fake ads that take them to illegal e-commerce sites that scam people and sell fake goods and services. Ad fraud can happen in many ways, such as when bad bots make fake ad impressions or clicks, when ads are stacked on top of each other, or when fake “ghost” sites copy real websites to get ad networks to let them in. A 2019 report from the China Internet Network Information Center says that the rate of digital ad fraud in China has gone up by as much as 40% in the last few years. China spent 30.7% of all money on advertising, but only 2.4% of all money spent on advertising in the UK was lost to ad fraud during the same time period.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Basis Technologies (U.S.), Alphabet Inc. (U.S.), com, Inc. (U.S.), Adobe Inc. (U.S.), The TradeDesk, Inc. (U.S.), MediaMath Inc. (U.S.), Adform (Denmark), Xandr (Microsoft) (U.S.), SmartyAds (U.S.), Gourmet Ads (Australia), and others.

By Type

Full/Managed Service

Self Service

Others

By Channel

Video

Display

Mobile

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

Industrial Sugar Market – The Global Industrial Sugar Market Size Was USD 37.62 Billion In 2021. The Market Is Projected To Grow From USD 38.58 Billion In 2022 To USD 46.56 Billion By 2029, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 2.72% During The Forecast Period 2022-2029.

– The Global Industrial Sugar Market Size Was USD 37.62 Billion In 2021. The Market Is Projected To Grow From USD 38.58 Billion In 2022 To USD 46.56 Billion By 2029, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 2.72% During The Forecast Period 2022-2029. Waste to Energy Market – The Global Waste To Energy Market Size Was Valued At USD 32.15 Billion In 2021. The Market Is Projected To Grow From USD 33.28 Billion In 2022 To USD 44.62 Billion By 2029, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 4.3% During The Forecast Period.

– The Global Waste To Energy Market Size Was Valued At USD 32.15 Billion In 2021. The Market Is Projected To Grow From USD 33.28 Billion In 2022 To USD 44.62 Billion By 2029, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 4.3% During The Forecast Period. Contact Lenses Market – The Global Contact Lenses Market Size Was Valued At USD 9.48 Billion In 2021. The Market Is Projected To Grow From USD 9.94 Billion In 2022 To USD 14.80 Billion By 2029, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 5.9% During The Forecast Period.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:

Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:

Anna B. | Head Of Sales

Contrive Datum Insights

Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078

Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com