Global enterprise B2B digital marketing agency DemandLab launches a people-centric revenue attribution solution that automates, orchestrates, and generates key marketing insights.

PHILADELPHIA, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global B2B digital marketing agency DemandLab today released Insentric™, a marketing intelligence platform. The product is a revenue attribution solution developed for large enterprises and Fortune 2000 B2B marketers who need to measure and prove their impact on revenue.

Insentric provides a flexible way to track and measures source, channel, and revenue attribution across the entire buyer journey. Implemented as a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), Insentric provides marketing teams with an easier-than-ever solution that extracts, aligns, and reconstitutes essential data into a foundational data layer that provides marketing insights with an out-of-the-box set of reports as well as endless custom visualizations for key marketing decision-making needs. This new offering brings the power of a data scientist to the fingertips of marketing from day one.

Insentric is designed for enterprises that use Adobe Marketo Engage and Salesforce Sales Cloud. It is a people-centric, API-powered approach that seamlessly transforms and aligns marketing data, unlocking valuable observations such as revenue attribution, source and channel performance, and campaign timing and budgeting. Insentric continuously automates and self-heals data in the background, orchestrating end-to-end unified marketing data. By adopting a people-first approach, Insentric addresses issues other attribution solutions cannot, emphasizing the importance of comprehending the needs and preferences of individuals within buying teams for generating revenue.

DemandLab will exhibit Insentric at the 2023 Adobe Summit in Las Vegas, Nevada, March 21-23; visit Booth #444A to learn more.

“Since 2009, DemandLab has been implementing marketing attribution strategies and solutions for our clients. We understand the concerns of B2B enterprise marketing leaders and are committed to helping them achieve their unique goals within a market that has become more competitive than ever and even more reliant on accurate, reliable data to make sound decisions,” said Rhoan Morgan, co-founder, and CEO of DemandLab. “That’s why we developed Insentric: to provide marketing and business leaders with easy-to-access and accurate insights that enable them to make informed decisions, improve customer experience, and truly drive growth.”

Insentric has three key components:

Automation: Provides consistency, quality, and streamlined processes with advanced self-healing web traffic attribution, automatic analytics tracking in Marketo emails, and data capture.

Attribution: Analyzes source, channel, and revenue attribution across the entire buyer journey using people-centric processes and buying team identification to scale marketing and sales performance measurement.

Insights: Reporting serves long-term trend analysis, marketing performance, and detailed storytelling.

“With over a decade of partnering with Marketo customers to deploy attribution solutions, it’s clear: Marketers aren’t getting the information and clarity they need to drive better decisions,” added Casey Grimes, DemandLab Manager of Martech Innovation. “We created Insentric to address the gaps between the dream of data-informed insights and the real-world challenges marketing departments face.”

DemandLab and its products and services maintain an unwavering commitment to ensuring the security, availability, and confidentiality of our customer’s data and are SOC 2 certified. Our customers can rest assured that their data is in safe hands, as our company has undergone a thorough audit process that evaluates the effectiveness of our security controls. We are confident in providing our customers with a highly secure, reliable, and efficient solution that meets their business needs.

For more information, please visit Insentric.com.

About DemandLab

We create marketing-led customer experiences for global B2B enterprises. Through connected platforms, mastered data, and reporting, we build marketing engines that support revenue growth, business insights, and customer engagement. By orchestrating and optimizing your most valuable marketing assets, we empower marketing leaders to re-envision the journey through the eyes of the customer, redefine the lifecycle, and transform your organization’s revenue potential. Learn more about our award-winning consultancy at www.demandlab.com.

About Insentric

Insentric is a revenue attribution platform developed for large enterprises and Fortune 2000 B2B marketers who need to measure and prove their impact on revenue. It measures source, channel, and revenue attribution across the entire buyer journey. Designed for enterprises that use Adobe Marketo Engage and Salesforce Sales Cloud, Insentric works continuously in the background of your existing technologies and workflows to automate, orchestrate, and generate meaningful insights through end-to-end marketing attribution data. Learn more at www.insentric.com.

Media Contact:

Tracy Simon

267-679-2774

tracy@tlsimonpr.com