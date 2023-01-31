Global B2B Digital Marketing Agency Included on List of Top 200 Brand Engagement and Experience Agencies, with Specialization in B2B Martech

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For the second year in a row, Global enterprise B2B digital marketing agency and marketing-led customer experience innovator DemandLab has been named to the “Chief Marketer 200” — a comprehensive ranking of the country’s top 200 marketing agencies in the B2B Martech category.

Since its founding in 2009, DemandLab has grown into an international organization helping CMOs, enterprise B2B marketing leaders, and their teams coordinate technology, data, and content to deliver brand-defining, personalized experiences in every marketing channel and throughout the customer journey. By creating, championing, and leading the way in Marketing-Led Customer Experience , DemandLab has helped large B2B enterprises and Fortune 2000 companies navigate a complex martech landscape and optimize their investment in marketing.

Chief Marketer selected winners based on criteria that included insightful client testimonials; outstanding case study submissions; high-caliber, consistent work across programs and clients; innovative and creative executions; and bold and inspiring concepts and ideas moving the industry forward.

“We are delighted to receive this top-tier recognition from Chief Marketer again,” said Rhoan Morgan, Founder and CEO of DemandLab. “This award demonstrates the exceptional quality of our team’s efforts, the respect of our agency peers, and our commitment to our clients and our capability to work alongside them as a trusted advisor and partner.”

“This year’s CM200 represents an agency community made stronger and more resourceful than ever before,” said Jessica Heasley, Group Editor & Publisher at Chief Marketer, in a press release . “We hope brand marketers will consider the partners on this list for their 2023 programs. They have all demonstrated incredible creativity and resilience and are poised to transform challenges into opportunities in the year ahead.”

In 2022, DemandLab expanded its workforce by 30% with the addition of new team members in nearly every unit, including service delivery, project, and client success teams, as well as key administrative roles. Through its global presence, DemandLab services clients worldwide to support initiatives ranging from campaign execution driving scale to complex transformational initiatives that advance growth and expansion.

About DemandLab

We create marketing-led customer experiences for global B2B enterprises. Through connected platforms, mastered data, and reporting, we build marketing engines that support revenue growth, business insights, and customer engagement. By orchestrating and optimizing your most valuable marketing assets, we empower marketing leaders to re-envision the journey through the eyes of the customer, redefine the lifecycle, and transform your organization’s revenue potential. Learn more about our award-winning consultancy at DemandLab.com .