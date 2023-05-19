DANVERS, MA, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DemandScience, a leading B2B demand generation company that makes marketing and sales easier by enabling organizations to find the right prospects faster and target in-market buyers, today announced that experts from DemandScience and Google are teaming up to present a case study on lead generation strategy at the Gartner Marketing Symposium/Xpo™ 2023.

The speaking session will take place on Monday, May 22 at 11:45 a.m. Mountain time in Adam’s Ballroom B at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center.

Presentation details:

Title: DemandScience: Lead Gen Strategy from Scratch with Google’s Steve Armenti

Speakers: Steve Armenti, Group Marketing Manager, Global Demand Generation, Google

Stacy McMaster, Vice President of Global Customer Experience, DemandScience

Maia Wells, Director of Content and Brand Messaging, DemandScience

Abstract: How do you build a lead gen strategy from scratch? Just ask Steve Armenti, Global Demand Generation Manager at Google. Steve’s approach to crafting an effective, full-funnel plan can drive business results for any company that is investing in demand generation. Want to know how he does it? Join Steve, along with DemandScience experts Stacey McMaster and Maia Wells as they discuss the keys to optimizing lead gen success: ABM-focused content syndication with strategic guidance from DemandScience.

The Gartner Marketing Symposium/Xpo 2023 offers attendees the opportunity to advance their thinking as strategic leaders, and bring their marketing vision to life with the best mix of insight and research-backed sessions to cut through the hype and delve deeper into areas that drive results.

In addition to registering for the DemandScience solution provider session with Google on Monday, May 22, Symposium attendees are encouraged to visit Booth #103 throughout the event where they will have the opportunity for face-to-face discussions with the DemandScience team.

Gartner and Marketing Symposium/Xpo are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. or its affiliates in the U.S.

About the Gartner Marketing Symposium/Xpo™

Gartner analysts will discuss the key issues facing CMOs during the 2023 Gartner Marketing Symposium/Xpo™, taking place in Denver, CO May 22-24, 2023. This conference provides marketing leaders actionable advice about the trends, tools and emerging technologies they need to deliver business results. Gartner analysts address the biggest opportunities, challenges and priorities marketers face today, including data and analytics, customer experience, content marketing, customer insight, marketing technology (martech) and multichannel marketing. Follow news and updates for the event Twitter and LinkedIn using #GartnerMKTG.

About DemandScience

DemandScience is a leading B2B demand generation company that makes marketing and sales easier by enabling organizations to find the right prospects faster and target in-market buyers. The DemandScience Live Data Factory uses innovative technologies to deliver accurate data with relevant intent signals, helping organizations accelerate the buyers’ journey from top-of-funnel to conversion. Founded in 2012, DemandScience’s products, data and leads benefit more than 1,500 customers worldwide. With offices in 7 countries and 800+ employees, DemandScience is #5 on Fortune Magazine’s list of the best workplaces in advertising & marketing.

