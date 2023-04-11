Wins include 3 Fastest Implementation awards, 2 Best Estimated ROI awards, Easiest to Use award, Best Meets Requirements award and 16 G2 Grid® Report Awards as a Leader, Momentum Leader or High Performer

DANVERS, MA, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DemandScience, a leading B2B demand generation company that makes marketing and sales easier by enabling organizations to find the right prospects faster and target in-market buyers, today announced that the company’s products earned a total of 25 awards in G2’s Spring 2023 Reports. Highlights include three Fastest Implementation awards, two Best Estimated ROI awards, Easiest to Use award, Best Meets Requirements award and 16 G2 Grid® Report Awards naming DemandScience as a Leader, Momentum Leader or High Performer.

“Our mission is to provide B2B marketers with products that are easy to use, help our customers exceed their demand generation goals, and deliver rapid ROI,” said Peter Cannone, Chair and CEO of DemandScience. “G2 awards are based directly on verified reviews from real users, so winning these 25 awards validates the effectiveness of our solutions and confirms that we are helping our global customers succeed.”

Examples of verified customer reviews on the G2 platform:

“ Amazing and easy to work with .” (Review on Klarity)

(Review on Klarity) “ Content syndication for consistent lead generation .” “We can rely on consistent leads at a set CPL from DemandScience. It’s easy to get a program started. The DemandScience Team is easy to approach, open to feedback, and willing to update targeting to make your program successful.”

“We can rely on consistent leads at a set CPL from DemandScience. It’s easy to get a program started. The DemandScience Team is easy to approach, open to feedback, and willing to update targeting to make your program successful.” “Solution focused…” “The account management the team is very responsive at any time, and they have nailed down brilliant basics.”



Klarity by DemandScience, the company’s next-generation self-service Sales Intelligence Tool for building, sharing, and saving contact lists won 15 awards:

Award Report Fastest Implementation Implementation Index for Marketing Account Intelligence Fastest Implementation Small Business Implementation Index for Marketing Account Intelligence Fastest Implementation Small Business Implementation Index for Lead Intelligence Best Estimated ROI Results Index for Marketing Account Intelligence Best Estimated ROI Small Business Results Index for Marketing Account Intelligence Momentum Leader Momentum Grid Report for Marketing Account Intelligence High Performer UK Regional Grid Report for Marketing Account Intelligence High Performer Europe Regional Grid Report for Marketing Account Intelligence High Performer UK Regional Grid Report for Lead Intelligence High Performer UK Regional Grid Report for Sales Intelligence High Performer Europe Regional Grid Report for Sales Intelligence High Performer Small Business Regional Grid Report for Marketing Account Intelligence High Performer Grid Report for Marketing Account Intelligence High Performer Grid Report for Sales Intelligence Users Love Us Earned after collecting 20 reviews with an average rating of 4.0 stars

DemandScience’s Content Syndication, ABM Display and Intent Data products won 10 awards:

Award Report Easiest to Use Usability Index for Enterprise Lead Capture Best Meets Requirements Usability Index for Account-Based Advertising Leader Grid Report for Lead Capture High Performer Grid Report for Enterprise Lead Capture High Performer Mid-Market Grid Report for Account-Based Web and Content Experiences High Performer Mid-Market Grid Report for Lead Capture High Performer Grid Report for Account-Based Advertising High Performer Grid Report for Account-Based Web and Content Experiences High Performer Grid Report for Buyer Intent Data Providers Users Love Us Earned after collecting 20 reviews with an average rating of 4.0 stars

“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers,” explained Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. “Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they’re rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews.” G2 is one of the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplaces.

About DemandScience

DemandScience is a leading B2B demand generation company that makes marketing and sales easier by enabling organizations to find the right prospects faster and target in-market buyers. The DemandScience Live Data Factory uses innovative technologies to deliver accurate data with relevant intent signals, helping organizations accelerate the buyers’ journey from top-of-funnel to conversion. Founded in 2012, DemandScience’s products, data and leads benefit more than 1,500 customers worldwide. With offices in 7 countries and 800+ employees, DemandScience is #5 on Fortune Magazine’s list of the best workplaces in advertising & marketing.

About G2

G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 60 million people annually — including employees at all of the FORTUNE 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business – including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com.

