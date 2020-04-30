Democrat Biden faces calls to address sexual-assault allegation

Presumptive U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is facing growing calls from within and outside his party to respond to a former aide’s allegation that he sexually assaulted her nearly 30 years ago, an assertion Biden’s campaign has denied.
