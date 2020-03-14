Democrat Biden tacks left, backs Warren bankruptcy plan with student loan relief

Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden has endorsed former rival Elizabeth Warren’s plan to reform consumer bankruptcy laws including allowing relief of student loan debt, incorporating proposals by the party’s progressive wing into the moderate frontrunner’s campaign.
