George Latimer, a Democratic congressional candidate challenging Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., slammed the “Squad” member’s recent profanity-laced campaign rally in the Bronx, arguing the progressive incumbent “bought into the theater of conflict” in Washington, D.C., jeopardizing the party and the country’s need for “unity.”

Diplomatically describing the remarks from Bowman at the campaign rally that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.,

[Read Full story at source]