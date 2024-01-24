MCALLEN, Texas — Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, is warning fellow Democrats, including President Biden, to prepare for border security to be a top election issue in the 2024 cycle.
Standing along the Rio Grande in Hidalgo, Texas, Saturday, Cuellar emphatically told Fox News Digital the situation at the southern border will “absolutely” be on voters’ minds this year.
He traveled to the border this weekend as part of a bipartisan congressional delegation
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Manchin hints at potential third-party run after Super Tuesday: ‘People are looking for options’ - January 24, 2024
- Democrat Cuellar warns Biden: Border crisis will ‘absolutely’ be election issue in 2024 - January 24, 2024
- Conservatives warn Haley after Trump wins New Hampshire primary: ‘Drop out or help Democrats’ - January 24, 2024