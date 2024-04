A Democratic candidate for North Dakota governor has ended his long-shot campaign.

TRUMP-ALIGNED CANDIDATE FOR NORTH DAKOTA’S LONE HOUSE SEAT GETS BOOST FROM VIVEK RAMASWAMY

Travis Hipsher, of Neche, announced his withdrawal on Sunday. The little-known Democrat, who is a security guard at a bus manufacturer, said he “didn’t have the numbers to continue to carry out the fight to get the endorsement” of the party at its convention later thi

[Read Full story at source]