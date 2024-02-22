The likely Democrat nominee — in what is expected to be one of the most consequential Senate races this year — is taking heat over his past “support” for illegal immigrant amnesty and sanctuary cities as the migrant crisis continues to spiral.

Since taking office in 2015, Arizona Senate candidate Ruben Gallego, a congressman who represents a deep-blue district in the Phoenix area, has co-sponsored and voted for various pieces of legislation that many critics, including his

[Read Full story at source]