Some lawmakers in Washington, D.C., who pushed for the impeachment of former President Donald Trump sang a different tune as they threw out articles of impeachment against Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Wednesday.
Both articles of impeachment against President Biden’s Homeland Security secretary were deemed unconstitutional by the Senate on Wednesday in two party-line votes.
The first article alleged Mayorkas engaged in the “willful a
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Democrat lawmakers who pushed Trump impeachment sing different tune on Biden border chief - April 18, 2024
- GOP bill would bring back Trump-era migrant policy nixed by Biden: ‘Statement of resolve’ - April 18, 2024
- Trump demands Europe cough up more cash for Ukraine, says war with Russia wouldn’t have happened on his watch - April 18, 2024