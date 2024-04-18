Some lawmakers in Washington, D.C., who pushed for the impeachment of former President Donald Trump sang a different tune as they threw out articles of impeachment against Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Wednesday.

Both articles of impeachment against President Biden’s Homeland Security secretary were deemed unconstitutional by the Senate on Wednesday in two party-line votes.

The first article alleged Mayorkas engaged in the “willful a

[Read Full story at source]