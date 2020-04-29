Democrat Kweisi Mfume won a special U.S. congressional election in Maryland on Tuesday to finish the term of Democratic Representative Elijah Cummings, who died in October, while Ohio held mostly mail-in primaries in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Democrat Mfume retakes Maryland congressional seat in special election - April 28, 2020
- Asia shares cautious ahead of Fed, corporate earnings - April 28, 2020
- Trump orders U.S. meat-processing plants to stay open despite coronavirus fears - April 28, 2020