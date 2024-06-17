A prominent Democrat power broker is facing racketeering and other charges in New Jersey, the state’s attorney general revealed Monday.

Businessman George Norcross is facing the charges in connection to government-issued tax credits. State Attorney General Matt Platkin alleged Norcross and others got property rights along the state’s Camden waterfront and collected millions of dollars in state-backed tax credits.

Prosecutors say Norcoss and his associates “used

[Read Full story at source]