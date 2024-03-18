Democratic Rep. Jeff Jackson posted a video to TikTok apologizing for his vote that could help ban the Chinese-owned app from the U.S.
“I screwed this up, I did,” Jackson, who is running for North Carolina attorney general, said in the video over the weekend. “And the reason I voted for it was because I genuinely believe the chance of a ban is practically zero for a lot of reasons – financial, political, geopolitical – I just don’t think there’s any real c
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- GOP candidate pushing term limits seeks to unseat vulnerable 41-year Dem incumbent: ‘Country is in trouble’ - March 18, 2024
- Democrat Rep. Jeff Jackson apologizes on TikTok for voting to ban app: ‘I screwed this up’ - March 18, 2024
- Americans aren’t buying Biden’s ‘devout Catholic’ label, poll finds - March 18, 2024