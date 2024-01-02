Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., is facing additional federal charges, according to a superseding indictment unsealed Tuesday.
Menendez is accused of accepting bribes in exchange for helping to benefit Qatar, the Justice Department said.
He is already facing federal charges for allegedly acting as a foreign agent and accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars of bribes to benefit the Egyptian government through his “power and influence as a Senator,”
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.
