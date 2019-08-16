Congress should move quickly with an $8 billion sale of F-16 fighter jets to Taiwan as the self-ruled island faces pressure from China’s increased military presence in the region, leading U.S. Democratic and Republican lawmakers said on Friday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Official autopsy concludes Epstein death’s was suicide by hanging - August 16, 2019
- Democratic and Republican lawmakers back $8 billion F-16 sale to Taiwan - August 16, 2019
- Thousands of travelers delayed at U.S. airports by computer outage - August 16, 2019