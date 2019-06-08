Democrat Pete Buttigieg, running to become the first openly gay U.S. president, told activists at an Iowa Pride festival on Saturday there was “no going back to normal” in fighting discrimination against the LGBTQ community.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Democratic candidate Buttigieg: ‘No going back’ in fight for LGBTQ rights - June 8, 2019
- Trump is confident Mexico will enforce new immigration deal - June 8, 2019
- Factbox: List of French Open women’s singles champions - June 8, 2019