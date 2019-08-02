U.S. Democratic presidential rivals Joe Biden and Kamala Harris expressed frustration on Thursday with a debate format they said left them little time to explain their views and led to the combative exchanges featured in the first two debate rounds.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Trump sticks with choice for spy chief despite apparent biographical embellishments - August 1, 2019
- North Korea launches were new ballistic missiles: South Korea - August 1, 2019
- Democratic candidates Biden and Harris chafe at debate limits - August 1, 2019