U.S. candidates running for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination on Sunday criticized President Donald Trump’s latest overture to North Korean leader Kim Jung Un, saying the leaders’ meeting lacked substance and elevated a ruthless dictator.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- World Pride parade preempted by anti-corporate dissidents - June 30, 2019
- Democratic candidates dump on Trump over North Korea meeting - June 30, 2019
- Venezuela confirms death of detained officer who opposition says was tortured - June 30, 2019