Democratic front-runner Joe Biden was again the main target of his rivals at the second presidential debate on Wednesday, as many of the nine other candidates on stage took aim at his track record on race, criminal justice, immigration and healthcare.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Democratic debate highlights: Biden the favored target - July 31, 2019
- Biden and Harris do battle, face attacks in combative U.S. Democratic debate - July 31, 2019
- Asian shares fall, dollar firms as Fed dampens bets on more rate cuts - July 31, 2019