Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday tore into a state spending plan unveiled by House Republicans, saying it falls far short of what’s needed for Kentucky schools, juvenile justice, health care and other essential services at a time of big budget surpluses.
In his first skirmish with GOP lawmakers since winning reelection last year, Beshear said the House’s two-year spending plan would bring on needless red tape, hamstring the state’s response to natural disaster
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Tim Scott to endorse Trump at rally in New Hampshire Friday evening - January 19, 2024
- RFK, Jr catches waves with surfing legend Kelly Slater for birthday while campaigning in Hawaii - January 19, 2024
- Democratic Gov. Beshear blasts Kentucky House Republicans’ spending plan - January 19, 2024