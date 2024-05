Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said Thursday he doesn’t support a vague bill passed in the final minutes of the legislative session that creates a $3 million fund that could financially benefit striking union workers, signaling he would will likely veto it.

“Everything I know about it, I’m not going to support it,” he told reporters during a post-session news conference, calling lawmakers’ tactics to pass the bill “too cute by half.”

CONN

[Read Full story at source]