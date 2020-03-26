Democratic group defies Trump, ramps up ad blasting coronavirus response

Democratic super PAC Priorities USA said on Thursday it planned to expand its use of an advertisement critical of President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic despite the Trump re-election campaign’s efforts to stop it.
