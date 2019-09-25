Democratic hopeful Warren catches Biden in national opinion poll

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren on Wednesday edged past former Vice President Joe Biden for the first time in a major national opinion poll for the Democratic presidential primary, making her largest gains among white voters with a college degree.
