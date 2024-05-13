Indiana state Rep. Rita Fleming announced Monday that she is retiring, citing a desire to spend more time with her family.

The Democratic lawmaker from Jeffersonville in southern Indiana was first elected to the statehouse in 2018. Fleming’s statement said she is leaving office immediately.

“I have 15 grandchildren, and they and the rest of my family are my priority,” Fleming said in a statement. “Legislative sessions are long up at the Statehouse in Indi

