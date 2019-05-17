Democratic lawmaker to turn to lawyers over Trump taxes

U.S. House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal said on Friday he was consulting with counsel on how best to enforce his subpoena for President Donald Trump’s tax returns after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin turned down his demand.
