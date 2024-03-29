Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., shared a brief post on social media Thursday evening, criticizing Republicans who are pushing to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.
“Extreme MAGA Republicans are demanding a full impeachment trial in the Senate,” Jeffries wrote in a post on X. “They want to continue the phony political stunt targeting the Homeland Security Secretary.”
He added: “My response? Get lost.R
