Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado of New York on Wednesday joined a growing list of Democratic elected officials calling for President Biden to end his 2024 re-election campaign in the wake of the president’s extremely rough performance two weeks ago in his debate with former President Trump.
Delgado, in a social media post, highlighted that he has “immense respect and admiration for [Biden’s] deep and abiding commitment to the American people and our founding democratic ideal
