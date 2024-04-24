A Democratic state senator in Minnesota who was charged with first-degree burglary claimed on Tuesday that the incident at her stepmother’s house was a misunderstanding stemming from dementia and its associated paranoia.

Sen. Nicole Mitchell, 49, was arrested at a home in the 700 block of Granger Road in Detroit Lakes early Monday after police responded around 4:45 a.m. to a homeowner’s 911 call. Mitchell was found dressed in black clothing and a black hat, and acknowledged that

[Read Full story at source]