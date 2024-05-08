Democratic Minnesota state Sen. Nicole Mitchell refused to testify Tuesday during an ethics panel regarding the burglary charge she faces for allegedly breaking into her stepmother’s home last month.
Mitchell invoked her Fifth Amendment rights and did not speak during her appearance in front of the panel, which is made up of two Democrats and two Republicans.
The panel, however, remained divided on a potential path forward regarding Mitchell’s future in the legislature following
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)