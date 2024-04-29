Democratic Minnesota state Sen. Nicole Mitchell will be removed from committee assignments and caucus meetings after she was arrested last week for a suspected burglary at her stepmother’s home.

Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy, a Democrat, released a statement obtained by FOX9 Minneapolis, saying that while the situation is tragic, “there are still questions that need to be answered.”

“While the case is under review both in the Senate and in the courts

[Read Full story at source]