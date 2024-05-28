The Democratic National Committee is preparing to nominate President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party nominees via virtual proceedings before Ohio’s Aug. 7 deadline, and before its in-person Convention this summer.

The move comes as Ohio Senate lawmakers convened Tuesday to address Biden’s ability to appear on their general election ballot.

“Joe Biden will be on the ballot in Ohio and all 50 states, and Ohio Republicans agree,”

[Read Full story at source]