U.S. Rep. Donald Payne, Jr., a six-term Democratic congressman from New Jersey, has died, Fox News confirmed Wednesday.

Payne was 65 and had been suffering from health problems for years. His father, the late Rep. Donald Payne Sr., D-N,J., also died in office in 2012.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy’s office said he and his wife are “deeply saddened by the tragic passing of our friend, and a steadfast champion for the people of New Jersey, Congressman Donald Payne, Jr.&#

[Read Full story at source]