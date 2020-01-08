Democratic presidential contender Warren calls on Trump to ‘de-escalate’ with Iran

Democratic White House hopeful Elizabeth Warren rallied a raucous crowd of thousands in New York City on Tuesday alongside former rival Julian Castro, whose endorsement a day earlier could boost her candidacy at a critical moment in the campaign.
