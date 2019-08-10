Democratic presidential contender Warren rolls out gun limit plan

Democratic presidential hopeful U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren pledged on Saturday to use executive powers to curb gun violence if she wins the White House as fellow Democratic candidates prepared to demand gun safety reforms at an Iowa forum.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Richard Gere, Italy’s Salvini clash over migrant ship - August 10, 2019
- Car bomb in Libyan city of Benghazi kills two U.N. staff: medical source - August 10, 2019
- Disgraced U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein dies by suicide – media reports - August 10, 2019