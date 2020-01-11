Democratic presidential hopeful Biden aims to keep Nevada on his side

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden, who wears the nickname “working class Joe” with pride and courts a multi-racial voter base, faces a stern test of his ability to win nationally in Nevada’s mining towns and unionized gambling parlors.
